United Arab Emirates
Dubai
labor law
coronavirus

COVID-19: UAE Labor Law Updates for Employers

The Media Line Staff
04/10/2020

Date and time: Monday, April 13, 2020, 11 am to 12 noon Pacific Daylight Time

Get answers to the most commonly asked legal questions around COVID-19 and understand how to navigate through this global health crisis.

Delivered in collaboration with leading law firm Clyde & Co, this webinar will cover the commonly asked questions relating to UAE labor law issues during the COVID-19 outbreak. It will highlight the recent legislative changes for both UAE labor law & Dubai International Financial Centre law.

Key questions include:

  • What are the implications of the recent legislative changes for employers?
  • Pay-related questions: pay & working hour reductions, redundancies
  • Paid leave and unpaid leave: What can employers do?
  • Remote working considerations from a legal perspective

The session includes a chat moderated by the CIPD Middle East, enabling you to ask your own questions and get answers in real time.

The webinar will take place on Monday 13 April 2020 from 3 pm to 4 pm UAE time (GMT+4).

