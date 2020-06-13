COVID Care in Low Resource Countries

Date and time: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 3 to 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Webinar discussing the consequences of COVID in low resource countries and what can be done to improve care in their vulnerable populations

The emergence of COVID-19 as a pandemic has been of particular concern for vulnerable patients in low resource areas. It is highly contagious and spreads easily in the asymptomatic phase. It can be controlled with basic public health measures such as hand washing, social distancing, self-imposed isolation/quarantine and the use of a mask. These simple measures along with more costly measures such as early testing and contact tracing are very difficult to institute at a population level in most health care systems. These problems are made doubly hard in low resource areas. Some of these areas such as Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Ecuador, and Brazil already have COVID-19 disease present. The crowded refugee camps in Greece and northern Syria remain at high risk for the disease.

In this webinar, Dr. Nahreen Ahmed, Dr. Riley Jones, and Dr. Zaher Sahloul will analyze the situation; discuss the consequences of this pandemic in low-resource countries and posit what may be done to improve the care of these populations.