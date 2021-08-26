COVID Impacts on Workforce in the Middle East Energy Sector

Tue, 31 Aug 2021 13:00 - 14:00 Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

A webinar on workforce management challenges and opportunities amid the pandemic.

COVID-19 has resulted in unprecedented changes in the energy sector, not just in slowed revenues and disrupted operations, but also in the way workforce performs and how it is managed.

This is largely the case in the Middle East, where a huge part of the labor force works in the labor-intensive energy sector. With the emergence of social distancing, reduced headcount and remote work as new norms, energy companies relying heavily on on-site work now have to modify workplace systems and processes to cope with the “new normal”.

In this 1-hour webinar, our Oman partner and NAFAS International Founder and Managing Director Dr. Syham Bentouati will share insights on what energy companies in the Middle East are and will be facing during and after COVID.

In particular, she will discuss major challenges and opportunities in managing the workforce in light of the new requirements and norms in pandemic-stricken countries. Dr. Syham will also introduce technological solutions that will help companies and their employees maneuver through the changes brought about by COVID.

We also invited innovators to present workforce management technologies aimed at helping companies maneuver through the pandemic.

About Dr. Syham Bentouati

Dr. Syham is the Managing Director of NAFAS International LLC, a consulting company active in the MENA region covering various fields with special interest in sustainability, innovative technologies, business consultancy and In-Country Value. Prior to founding NAFAS International in 2015, she worked for Rolls-Royce for seven years and nine years at Petroleum Development Oman. She holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering from The University of Sheffield.

Discover and deploy technological innovations to accelerate energy transition. That’s the objective of TechnologyCatalogue.com. With over 700 technologies and 70,000 unique users of the platform, TechnologyCatalogue.com supports the energy transition by providing a platform that bridges the gap between technology suppliers, end-users and experts, and facilitates technological innovations towards a more sustainable energy sector.

Aside from the global platform, TechnologyCatalogue.com also provides customized services for companies and industry organizations, tailored according to their specific needs to get the technology deployed!

We understand what it takes to get technology deployed, including all change management aspects related to new ways of working. Over the years, we have facilitated more than 1,000 technology deployments for global and regional operators resulting in >$1 billion of value added. Learn more.