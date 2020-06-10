COVID’s Impact on the Economy, Education & Mideast
Date and time: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 8 to 10 pm Israel Daylight Daylight Time (UTC+3)
In the nonstop city of Tel Aviv, where innovation is just another way of saying ‘business as usual’, we bring you three of Tel Aviv University’s experts – Prof. Emeritus Leo Leiderman, Dr. Miri Yemini, and Prof. Meir Litvak – from the disciplines of economy, education and Middle Eastern history. They will share with us how indeed crisis can serve as a catalyst to think creatively and discover new solutions to existing and new problems. This multidisciplinary panel will focus on the current and future challenges of the current COVID-19 global pandemic and how we can come out more resilient, both as individuals and a globalized society.
Panelists:
- Meir Litvak (Ph.D, Harvard 1991) is an Associate Professor at the Department of Middle Eastern History and a senior Research Associate at the Alliance Center at Tel Aviv University. He works on Modern Shi‘i and Iranian History as well as on modern Islamic movements. Among his publications: Shici Scholars of Nineteenth Century Iraq: The cUlama’ of Najaf and Karbala’ (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 1998); Co-author with Moshe Aharonov, Iran: From a Persian Empire to an Islamic Revolution (Tel Aviv: Open University of Israel, 2014, Hebrew); Co-author with Esther Webman, From Empathy to Denial: Arabic Responses to the Holocaust (London: Hurst Publishers Co and New York: Columbia University Press, 2009. His book Know Thy Enemy: Evolving Attitudes towards “Others” in Modern Shiʻi Thought and Practice is to be published by Brill in early 2021.
- Dr. Miri Yemini’s research addresses issues related to the globalization of education, including global identities, international testing regimes and inequality. Previously Dr. Yemini taught at the Institute of Education, UCL, London, UK and at the University of Leipzig, Germany. At Tel Aviv University she leads a group focused on cutting edge sociology of education research. Dr. Yemini is holding a UNESCO Chair in the field of internationalization and technology in education and her research was funded by the European Commission, UNESCO, Humboldt Foundation and Minerva Foundation.
- Leonardo (Leo) Leiderman is Professor of Economics (Emeritus) at the Eitan Berglas School of Economics, and Visiting Professor at the Coller School of Management, Tel Aviv University. In addition, he is the Chief Economic Advisor of Bank Hapoalim, the largest commercial bank in Israel. His research has covered an ample list of topics within the areas of macroeconomic policy, monetary theory, and international finance, and his most recent work deals with inflation targeting, exchange-rate regimes, economic and financial crises, and capital inflows to emerging market economies. Among previous senior positions held by Prof. Leiderman are: Managing Director and Head of Emerging Markets Economics at Deutsche Bank, based in New York and London, and Senior Director, de-facto Deputy Governor, and Head of the Research Department at the Bank of Israel. Leiderman (who was born in Argentina, and is a citizen of Israel) joined Tel Aviv University in 1979, after completing his Ph.D. at the University of Chicago under the supervision of Nobel Laureate Professor Robert E. Lucas, Jr. From 1988 to 1991 Prof. Leiderman was Chairman of the Economics Department at Tel Aviv University, and from 1994 to 1996 as well as from 2008 to 2011 he headed the Pinhas Sapir Center for Development at Tel Aviv University. Professor Leiderman has also advised international financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, as well as several central banks and ministries of finance across the world. He has received the Best Teacher Award in Social Sciences at Tel-Aviv University in various years.