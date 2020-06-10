COVID’s Impact on the Economy, Education & Mideast

Date and time: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 8 to 10 pm Israel Daylight Daylight Time (UTC+3)

In the nonstop city of Tel Aviv, where innovation is just another way of saying ‘business as usual’, we bring you three of Tel Aviv University’s experts – Prof. Emeritus Leo Leiderman, Dr. Miri Yemini, and Prof. Meir Litvak – from the disciplines of economy, education and Middle Eastern history. They will share with us how indeed crisis can serve as a catalyst to think creatively and discover new solutions to existing and new problems. This multidisciplinary panel will focus on the current and future challenges of the current COVID-19 global pandemic and how we can come out more resilient, both as individuals and a globalized society.

Join us for a captivating discussion on June 17 at 8 pm. Don’t forget to bring your favorite beverage of choice!

Tel Aviv University International together with the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipal Department of Immigration Absorption present a series of FREE talks to bring you current academic topics relevant for your everyday lives, in a fun and casual setting.

Panelists: