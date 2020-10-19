Creating a Compelling Story Through Video

Date and time: Sat, Oct 24, 2020 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Arabian Standard Time (UTC+3)

Tickets ($150) here.

Learn the basics of videography from concept to post-production to create a compelling story that wows your audience.

This event is comprised of two online workshops on the following dates

Session 1 – Oct. 24th, 9:00AM – 1:00PM (Arabian Standard Time)

Session 2 – Nov. 7th, 9:00AM – 1:00PM (Arabian Standard Time)

A certificate of completion detailing total hours (and any work completed between sessions) will be awarded.

Because storytelling, and visual storytelling, was put in the hands of everybody, and we have all now become storytellers.

– Lavar Burton

We live in the screen age. Screens are used to share our lives, inform us about what is happening in the world and with those around us. They ultimately help us all become consumers and tellers of stories in a way that has never been possible before. With the abundance of digital stories being shared, users are becoming more discerning in what they decide to consume. The creation of stories that are compelling enough to grab the attention of your audience need to be both visually stunning and concise in content and vision.

In this virtual learning experience, participants will dive into the process of creating stories through video from concept to sharing. This introduction to videography can be done with anything from the phone you carry with you through to professional equipment. Participants will explore the tools and techniques to take a simple story and produce a final product that will “wow” their audience which in the current state of a global pandemic is extremely important for engaging students, community members and even potential clients.

Who is it for?

PK12 educators and leaders interested in producing video content for schools or classrooms

Community members interested in creating high quality video content

Business and marketing professionals interested in creating high quality video marketing material to promote their business

What will you explore?

The basic theory behind videography, editing and video content production

The basic editing techniques (e.g. cutting)

How to edit to the beat, transitions, story-line, types of shots and fundamentals of frame composition

New equipment for capturing videos and software for post production

What will you need?

A phone or any type of camera for capturing film

A laptop for post production

Post processing software (e.g. iMovie on Mac or Filmora on PC)

About the Facilitator

Evgenii Permiakov is an educator, cinematographer, traveller, educational technology specialist, and father originally from Russia and now based out of Kuwait, Middle East. His decision to become an educational video influencer has been rooted in his passion to educate, inspire, and share. Evgenii aspires to produce high-quality guides on educational technology, teaching abroad, Minecraft Education, and cinematic traveling videos. In his free time, Evgenii enjoys playing basketball, snowboarding, reading, flying a drone and spending time with his family.

Payment Details

Ticket prices are in USD. Local bank transfer in Bahraini Dinar (45 BHD) or Saudi Riyals (450 SAR) can be arranged. For more information about this or anything else please contact us at level5bh@iss.edu.

When booking through PayPal, you do not need to create an account. You can check out as a guest and pay via credit card. If it doesn’t give you the option, you may already have a PayPal account linked to your email so please sign in.

Click here for details on LEVEL 5’s cancellation policy.