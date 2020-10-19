Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Creating a Compelling Story Through Video
Mideast Streets
Bahrain
Storytelling

Creating a Compelling Story Through Video

The Media Line Staff
10/19/2020

Date and time: Sat, Oct 24, 2020 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Arabian Standard Time (UTC+3)

Tickets ($150) here.

Learn the basics of videography from concept to post-production to create a compelling story that wows your audience.

This event is comprised of two online workshops on the following dates

Session 1 – Oct. 24th, 9:00AM – 1:00PM (Arabian Standard Time)

Session 2 – Nov. 7th, 9:00AM – 1:00PM (Arabian Standard Time)

A certificate of completion detailing total hours (and any work completed between sessions) will be awarded.

Because storytelling, and visual storytelling, was put in the hands of everybody, and we have all now become storytellers.

– Lavar Burton

We live in the screen age. Screens are used to share our lives, inform us about what is happening in the world and with those around us. They ultimately help us all become consumers and tellers of stories in a way that has never been possible before. With the abundance of digital stories being shared, users are becoming more discerning in what they decide to consume. The creation of stories that are compelling enough to grab the attention of your audience need to be both visually stunning and concise in content and vision.

In this virtual learning experience, participants will dive into the process of creating stories through video from concept to sharing. This introduction to videography can be done with anything from the phone you carry with you through to professional equipment. Participants will explore the tools and techniques to take a simple story and produce a final product that will “wow” their audience which in the current state of a global pandemic is extremely important for engaging students, community members and even potential clients.

Who is it for?

  • PK12 educators and leaders interested in producing video content for schools or classrooms
  • Community members interested in creating high quality video content
  • Business and marketing professionals interested in creating high quality video marketing material to promote their business

What will you explore?

  • The basic theory behind videography, editing and video content production
  • The basic editing techniques (e.g. cutting)
  • How to edit to the beat, transitions, story-line, types of shots and fundamentals of frame composition
  • New equipment for capturing videos and software for post production

What will you need?

  • A phone or any type of camera for capturing film
  • A laptop for post production
  • Post processing software (e.g. iMovie on Mac or Filmora on PC)

About the Facilitator

Evgenii Permiakov is an educator, cinematographer, traveller, educational technology specialist, and father originally from Russia and now based out of Kuwait, Middle East. His decision to become an educational video influencer has been rooted in his passion to educate, inspire, and share. Evgenii aspires to produce high-quality guides on educational technology, teaching abroad, Minecraft Education, and cinematic traveling videos. In his free time, Evgenii enjoys playing basketball, snowboarding, reading, flying a drone and spending time with his family.

Payment Details

Ticket prices are in USD. Local bank transfer in Bahraini Dinar (45 BHD) or Saudi Riyals (450 SAR) can be arranged. For more information about this or anything else please contact us at level5bh@iss.edu.

When booking through PayPal, you do not need to create an account. You can check out as a guest and pay via credit card. If it doesn’t give you the option, you may already have a PayPal account linked to your email so please sign in.

Click here for details on LEVEL 5’s cancellation policy.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.