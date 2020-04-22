Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
Business
opportunity
economic crisis

Creating Opportunities During an Economic Crisis

The Media Line Staff
04/22/2020

Date and time: April 23, 2020, at 3 to 4 pm Israel Daylight Time

Register here.

GV Exchange- Share What You Know

A series of virtual events created and executed by our community members to build relationships, provide real value and help participants achieve their professional goals.

Today’s Topic: Creating Opportunities During an Economic Crisis

The economic crisis creates in the short-term a challenging job search reality, but in the long-term, it also creates many opportunities for us.

So how do we find them?

When things are moving slower, it’s the best time for a strategic plan, no more automatic job search which will always lead us to the same results – now we can properly analyze and plan our job search process and improve our value proposition! So, when the crisis is over, we will be the best candidates!

Key takeaways for participants:

– Strategic tools for job search analysis and planning.

WHO IS ITAMAR TESSEL?

Itamar Tessel is a strategy consultant who shaped business plans for great tech startups. After his wife moved to Israel, they both established Together In Israel, a community that helps newcomers to integrate in Israel. Itamar’s method is inspired by the same way successful companies develop strategy to overcome business challenges, helping newcomers creating a good strategic plan to help them to achieve their career goals.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.