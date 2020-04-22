Date and time: April 23, 2020, at 3 to 4 pm Israel Daylight Time

GV Exchange- Share What You Know

A series of virtual events created and executed by our community members to build relationships, provide real value and help participants achieve their professional goals.

Today’s Topic: Creating Opportunities During an Economic Crisis

The economic crisis creates in the short-term a challenging job search reality, but in the long-term, it also creates many opportunities for us.

So how do we find them?

When things are moving slower, it’s the best time for a strategic plan, no more automatic job search which will always lead us to the same results – now we can properly analyze and plan our job search process and improve our value proposition! So, when the crisis is over, we will be the best candidates!

Key takeaways for participants:

– Strategic tools for job search analysis and planning.

WHO IS ITAMAR TESSEL?

Itamar Tessel is a strategy consultant who shaped business plans for great tech startups. After his wife moved to Israel, they both established Together In Israel, a community that helps newcomers to integrate in Israel. Itamar’s method is inspired by the same way successful companies develop strategy to overcome business challenges, helping newcomers creating a good strategic plan to help them to achieve their career goals.