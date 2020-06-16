Date and time: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 4 to 5 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£4) here.

This is one of a series of six one-hour lectures by Dr. Janet Starkey (ASTENE) and Paul Starkey, Professor emeritus, Durham University, which will be delivered online. They replace the lectures that were canceled earlier in the year. No previous knowledge is assumed and you do not need to have attended the earlier lectures.

Egypt and the Middle East have enchanted many travelers over the centuries, and these lectures provide a fascinating array of accounts and perceptions. From the earliest epic of Gilgamesh, to early Christian, Jewish and Muslim pilgrims, to medieval merchants, missionaries and fictional travel narratives; artist-travelers who influenced European images of the Middle East; and travelers from the Middle East in Europe, they traveled in pursuit of knowledge, power, diplomacy and trade, for pleasure and adventure, on pilgrimage, and to discover and plunder the exotic.

Part B. Creative influences of artist-travelers in the Middle East: from Dürer to Vanmour and beyond (Janet). French-Flemish painter Jean-Baptiste Vanmour (1671–1737), illustrated everything from Ottoman court life and ambassador’s audiences to everyday events and costumes in Constantinople’s multi-national society and inspired many travelers, painters, engravers and even composers.

Tues 16 June: Sources of Inspiration: Jean-Baptise Vanmour and other artist-travelers in Ottoman lands

The lecture will be delivered via Zoom. If you haven’t used Zoom before, please go to www.zoom.us and look at the tutorials. An invitation to the lecture will be emailed to you.

