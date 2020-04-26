Crisis and Survival Amid COVID-19 in Yemen

Date and time: April 27, 9 to 10 am Eastern Daylight Time

The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Yemen. The spread of the pandemic in the war-torn country threatens to be the most catastrophic in the world. Yemen’s healthcare system has collapsed, over 3.6 million Yemenis are internally displaced, and 24 million Yemenis – 85% of the population – are in need of humanitarian aid.

Please join us for a discussion on the implications of COVID-19 in Yemen with Lise Grande, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen. The event is co-hosted by the Center for Strategic & International Studies Middle East Program, Global Health Program, and Humanitarian Agenda. Throughout the event, participants are encouraged to submit questions to the guest, Lise Grande, and hosts Jon B. Alterman and J. Stephen Morrison.

Lise Grande is responsible for leading the UN’s largest emergency operation in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, as the UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Yemen. She oversees and facilitates the work of all UN agencies across Yemen. Prior to this role, she ran UN assistance in Iraq for three years, served in senior positions in relief efforts in South Sudan and the Republic of the Congo, and was the head of UNDP activities in India.

