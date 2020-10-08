Crisis in the Caucasus: Understanding the Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

Date and time: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 12 noon to 1:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join a panel of experts assembled by the Middle East Center as they discuss the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

The Middle East Center is privileged to host an esteemed panel of experts who will explain both the history and on-the-ground reality of the recent conflict that has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Our panelists include Azeri blogger and media personality Cavid Ağa, University of Oxford doctoral candidate Nicole Grajewski, director for strategic initiatives of McLarty Associates and Georgetown University adjunct professor Dr. Claire Kaiser, Armenian writer and photojournalist Roubina Margossian, and associate professor of Near Eastern Studies at Princeton, Professor Michael A. Reynolds. This conversation will be moderated by Penn’s Professor Rudra Sil, Professor of Political Science and SAS Director of the Huntsman Program in International Studies & Business.

