Curator Talk: Seated in Seclusion
Curator Talk: Seated in Seclusion

The Media Line Staff
02/09/2021

Tue, Feb 9, 2021, 10 to 11 am Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Join designer Eran Lederman in a discussion of how an everyday object can lead to a meaningful and powerful spiritual exploration.

Instructor: Eran Lederman

Having witnessed a Hasidic man sitting in a chair in the dead of night in the dark woods, designer Eran Lederman began a journey to understand Rabbi Nachman of Breslov’s directive to isolate in nature and leave the city behind.

In this conversation, he will share how an everyday object, a chair can lead to a meaningful and powerful spiritual exploration.

His exhibit Seated in Seclusion is now showing in Jerusalem’s Israel Museum.

Moderated by Dr. Rotem Rozental.

