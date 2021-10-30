Sat, 30 Oct 2021 13:30 - 15:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Come and meet some curious creatures at the Egypt Centre!

About this event

Make friends with the slimy and scaly animals visiting the Egypt Centre this half term holiday with our Curious Creatures Animal Fun Day!

This immersive hands on experience will introduce you to different animals including geckos, snakes and even giant African land snails up close and personal. Discover how they feel to hold and learn all about their natural habitats.

Then explore the museum following our animals trail to discover the importance of animals in ancient Egypt, before having a go at our activities, puzzles and animal-themed arts and crafts sessions.

Four sessions will run during the day:

10am – 12pm

11am – 1pm

12.30pm – 2.30pm

1.30pm – 3.30pm

Free Event

Family friendly, perfect for children under 7

Limited spaces available, book now to avoid disappointment.