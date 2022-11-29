Starts on Wednesday, November 30 · 8pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

The International Diplomacy Initiative presenting: “Current Affairs in Iran: Protests and the Nuclear Deal” by Dr. Ori Goldberg

On September 16, 2022, a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini (a.k.a. Jina Amini), passed away after she was arrested for not wearing a Hijab. While the Iranian government denies responsibility, claiming Ms. Amini died of unrelated medical issues. Eyewitnesses reported that she was beaten to death by Iran’s ‘morality police’. Her death triggered a series of anti-regime protests across Iran and evoked a great deal of sympathy worldwide. These events are taking place while Iran is in the process of negotiating a nuclear agreement to lift western sanctions. The Iranian currency has reached a historically low exchange rate of 330,000 rials to 1 dollar (October 2, 2022). Are these protests different from the protests of 2009, 2017 and 2019? What are the implications of current events on the nuclear deal?

Join us on November 30th for The International Diplomacy Initiative’s Online Global Event: Current Affairs in Iran: Protests and the Nuclear Deal; w/ guest speaker Dr. Ori Goldberg

Dr. Goldberg is an expert on the study of modern Iran and Shi’i revolutionary movements. Over the last several years, Dr. Goldberg has begun a broad, comparative study of the relationship between faith and political behavior in the Middle East and the world. Dr. Goldberg has lectured and spoken in a broad variety of academic institutions, from Tsinghua University in Beijing to the University of Oslo in Norway. Dr. Goldberg serves as a regular consultant to Israel’s government and defense establishment, including organizations such as the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and the IDF.

The International Diplomacy Initiative (IDI) is an international, student-run nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing diplomacy throughout the world. Engaging students and practitioners with real-world diplomatic experience through lectures and other events, IDI seeks to provide the next-generation of diplomats with the skills needed to enact global change.

The Initiative cooperates with embassies, multilateral organizations, NGOs, and more to engage young people in Israel and around the world.

