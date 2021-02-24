Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Current Events: AM

The Media Line Staff
02/24/2021

Wed, Feb 24, 2021, 10:30 am to 12 noon Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Tickets ($140) here.

Join instructor Jonathan Dobrer for a weekly dose of current events-based discussion and discourse.

Note: This is a 4-week course that runs every Wednesday from 2/24/21 – 3/17/21 @ 10:30am-12pm PACIFIC STANDARD TIME (UTC-8). Upon completed registration, you will receive a confirmation email with your Zoom invitation.

Instructor: Jonathan Dobrer

We each view the world through the eyes of our own personal histories, traditions and experiences. While no single view ties all Jews together – from socialists to humanists and from Reform to ultra-Orthodox – still there is a history we share, a living history of events of triumphs and tragedies. Our histories touch us and inform our visions, understandings and actions.

We will look at our world and the great tides of history in order to bring some understanding of how these tides change us and how we change the world.

