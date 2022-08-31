The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

CVF Africa and Middle East Regional Consultations
Mideast Streets
climate change

CVF Africa and Middle East Regional Consultations

The Media Line Staff
08/31/2022

Starts on Tue, Sep 6, 2022 12:00 PM East Africa Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

This will be the first in a series of CVF Regional Consultations being convened by the forum in 2022

About this event

This will be the first in a series of CVF Regional Consultations being convened by the forum in 2022. It will be held consecutively in 2022 for the regions of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), Africa and the Middle East, the Pacific, and Asia.

The CVF Africa and the Middle East Regional Consultation’s outcomes will feed into the Senior Officials’ Meeting in the lead-up to the COP27 to formulate the CVF “Accra-Kinshasa Declaration”.

The Declaration is expected to be adopted at the High-Level Meeting of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) to be held during the PreCOP27 between 03-05 October 2022.

Key Info on the Regional Consultation

Main purpose: Establish key perspectives and priorities of the CVF members for the CVF Africa and the Middle East region, building toward a clear picture of shared interests across the Forum globally

Participation: CVF member states in each region, select observer countries per region, and key partners active or relevant to CVF programs

Level: The CVF Virtual Consultations will be addressed to Senior Officials at the expert level

Format: 2 hours virtual meeting

The Consultation will be held in a virtual format on 06 of September 2022 (12:00 GMT + 3).

