CYBERX Qatar
Mon, Jun 7, 2021 9:00 AM - Tue, Jun 8, 2021 1:00 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)
Register here.
2 DAYS | 4 TRACKS| 4 HOURS EACH DAY| 8 KEY SESSIONS |20+ CYBERSECURITY INNOVATORS |BY INVITATION ONLY |#beyondthecurve SUCCESS STORIES
About this Event
With the dawn of digitization, arrival of “new normal,” growing exposure to the risk of cyber-attacks and upcoming FIFA 2022, Qatar is committed towards building a secure Cyber Ecosystem and building capabilities to cope with exponential changes.
Under the theme “Waking Up to the New Normal-A step towards effective cyber resilience,” CyberX Qatar is taking place on 7th-8th June 2021 (Virtual Edition) and brings together a cross-section of the most influential stakeholders from across the organisation level, at every stage of the Cybersecurity project life cycle.
#cyberxqatar Featured Discussions
- Cyber Resilience in “New Normal”: Securing Digital Economy
- Cyber Threat Intelligence in the Digital Age
- Reducing Cyber-Exposure Gap on Modern Assets
- Cyber Resilience in Critical National Infrastructure
- Role of AI, Machine Learning & Deep Learning
- Cyber Security Implications of Big Data in Healthcare
- Industrial Cyber Security (IT-OT Convergence)
- The Evolving and Expanding Nature of Cyber Threats
- Importance of Implication of Cyber Security Education and Training in Qatar: Bridging the Talent Gap
- “HER Dialogue”- Women in Cyber Security
It is the perfect platform to blend and innovate. Find motivation & inspiration from the thought-provoking keynote speakers; join the in-depth dialogue among cybersecurity leaders & innovators.
Please register for your free pass – Please note that participation at this event is subject to pre-qualification.
Inquire for sponsorship opportunities
Follow us for Cyber X Qatar event update– https://www.linkedin.com/company/ibentoglobal/about/