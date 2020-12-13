Czech-Israeli Virtual Forum: Innovation, Startups and Strategic Partners

Tue, Dec 15, 2020, 3 to 3:30 pm Israel Standard Time

Online forum for Czech startup companies and incubators to provide knowledge and best practices for emerging companies and develop a business bridge between Czech and Israeli companies.

Like many in the tech arena, startups have been tested during the rapidly changing conditions of 2020. In this session, we’ll hear how companies in different sectors of the tech ecosystem can respond to the challenges that have arisen, and build a business bridge between Czech and Israeli organizations:

Delana Mikolasova (Scientific and R&D Counsellor, Embassy of the Czech Republic to Israel)

Michael Mizrahi, CEO, AtoBe Accelerator

Shira Altschuler, Innovation Manager, Global Breakthrough Innovation Team, Kimberly Clark

Robert Lakin, CEO Analytika Research

Moderator: Ed Frank, CEO, Axis Innovation

WEBINAR SPEAKERS

Building an Accelerator and Connecting it to Innovation Ecosystem. How a Jerusalem Accelerator created a successful string of startups – connecting them to global investors and corporations Michael Mizrahi, AtoBe Accelerator, Jerusalem

Creating compelling financial content for the investment community. How to effectively present materials for the investor community, by a former Bloomberg news editor. Robert Lakin, CEO Analytika Research

Working with a Fortune 500 Conglomerate. How to engage with a large company with different objectives than your own. Shira Altshuler, Innovation Manager, Global Breakthrough Innovation Team, Kimberly Clark