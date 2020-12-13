You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Czech-Israeli Virtual Forum: Innovation, Startups and Strategic Partners
Mideast Streets
Israel
Czech Republic
startups
Innovation

Czech-Israeli Virtual Forum: Innovation, Startups and Strategic Partners

The Media Line Staff
12/13/2020

Tue, Dec 15, 2020, 3 to 3:30 pm Israel Standard Time

Register here.

Online forum for Czech startup companies and incubators to provide knowledge and best practices for emerging companies and develop a business bridge between Czech and Israeli companies.

Like many in the tech arena, startups have been tested during the rapidly changing conditions of 2020. In this session, we’ll hear how companies in different sectors of the tech ecosystem can respond to the challenges that have arisen, and build a business bridge between Czech and Israeli organizations:

  • Creating compelling financial content for the investment community
  • Working with a Fortune 500 Conglomerate
  • Building an Accelerator and Connecting it to the Innovation Ecosystem;

Panelists

  • Delana Mikolasova (Scientific and R&D Counsellor, Embassy of the Czech Republic to Israel)
  • Michael Mizrahi, CEO, AtoBe Accelerator
  • Shira Altschuler, Innovation Manager, Global Breakthrough Innovation Team, Kimberly Clark
  • Robert Lakin, CEO Analytika Research
  • Moderator: Ed Frank, CEO, Axis Innovation

WEBINAR SPEAKERS

Building an Accelerator and Connecting it to Innovation Ecosystem. How a Jerusalem Accelerator created a successful string of startups – connecting them to global investors and corporations Michael Mizrahi, AtoBe Accelerator, Jerusalem

Creating compelling financial content for the investment community. How to effectively present materials for the investor community, by a former Bloomberg news editor. Robert Lakin, CEO Analytika Research

Working with a Fortune 500 Conglomerate. How to engage with a large company with different objectives than your own. Shira Altshuler, Innovation Manager, Global Breakthrough Innovation Team, Kimberly Clark

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
