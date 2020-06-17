Dabke Dance: A Symbol of Love, Life & Struggle

Date and time: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 5 to 6 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Learn about dabke dance and what it means to Palestinians in this workshop led by Basma El Doukhi.

Dabke has been a constant in Levantine Arab culture and identity. It is born from a deep-rooted connection with our land and is an indication of pride and identity. Dabke is powerful; danced to celebrate the joys of life, danced to continue traditions and connect generations, danced to tell our history and sentiment. In this time we are experiencing a massive revival in dabke, particularly in our younger generations. A hopeful and potent assurance that we stand in solidarity against oppressive regimes in the Middle East and for all indigenous peoples worldwide (Hawwiyya dance company).

Come to learn about dabke and what it means to Palestinians and women, in particular, watching very interesting videos about dabke.

Basma El Doukhi is currently studying for a master’s degree in Development and Emergency Practice (CENDEP) at Oxford Brookes University and believes that changes in one’s life can lead to a change in the world. She likes to be the voice of the voiceless and to inspire people through actions and kindness. Basma is a Chevening scholar for 2019/2020 and a Rebecca Dyknes award holder from the UK Embassy in Lebanon. Before starting her master’s degree at Oxford Brookes University, she worked as a protection and community-based humanitarian and development professional with UNHCR, UNRWA and many international NGOs in Lebanon and Syria. She has been actively involved in humanitarian and development work with refugees and asylum seekers for the past ten years including working on topics in relation to sexual and gender-based violence, child protection, prevention and response activities and community outreach and mobilization support programs including advocacy.