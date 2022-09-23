Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Dahlia Scheindlin & Letty Cottin Pogrebin on “Shanda: A Memoir”
Mideast Streets
Author
Jewish Diaspora

Dahlia Scheindlin & Letty Cottin Pogrebin on “Shanda: A Memoir”

The Media Line Staff
09/23/2022

Wed, Sep 28, 2022 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join us for Dahlia Scheindlin in conversation with Letty Cottin Pogrebin about her new book, “Shanda: A Memoir of Shame and Secrecy.”

About this event

Scholar, writer, and international political strategist Dahlia Scheindlin in conversation with Letty Cottin Pogrebin—writer, activist, and co-founding editor of Ms. magazine—about her new book, Shanda: A Memoir of Shame and Secrecy.

This live event and its recording will have automated closed captioning. For accommodation requests or questions about accessibility, please reach out to events@jewishcurrents.org.

Letty Cottin Pogrebin, a writer, activist, and national lecturer, is a founding editor of Ms. magazine and the author of 12 books. Her work includes the Jewish feminist classic Deborah, Golda, and Me: Being Female and Jewish in America, the novel Single Jewish Male Seeking Soul Mate, and her latest title, Shanda: A Memoir of Shame and Secrecy. Her articles have appeared in The New York Times, The Nation, The Washington Post, The Huffington Post, Tablet, The Forward and elsewhere.

Pogrebin is a co-founder of the National Women’s Political Caucus, the United Jewish Appeal Task Force on Women, and the Ms. Foundation for Women, and is a past president of the Authors Guild and of Americans for Peace Now. She currently serves on the board of the Brandeis University Women’s and Gender Studies Program. Pogrebin’s honors include a Poynter Fellowship in Journalism from Yale University, a Matrix Award for excellence in communication and the arts, and an Emmy for her work as the editorial consultant on Marlo Thomas’s acclaimed children’s book Free to Be You and Me.

Dahlia Scheindlin is a public opinion expert and strategic consultant with over 20 years of experience, specializing in progressive social causes. She has advised eight national campaigns in Israel and has worked in 15 other countries. Scheindlin conducts research and policy analysis on Israel/Palestine, regional foreign policy, democracy, human and civil rights, and issues of religion and state. Her clients include local and international civil society groups, think tanks, and political actors. She has regional expertise in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, particularly post-conflict societies and transitional democracies. Scheindlin holds a PhD in political science from Tel Aviv University and has taught at Ben Gurion University, Tel Aviv University, and elsewhere. She is a co-founder of +972 magazine and an advisory board member at Jewish Currents. Scheindlin co-hosts the Tel Aviv Review podcast and writes a column for Haaretz. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, Newsweek, Time, The Guardian, Dissent, and other publications.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.