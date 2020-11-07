Day of the Imprisoned Writer: Turkish Writers Behind Bars

Date and time: Sun, 15 Nov 2020 16:00 – 17:30 GMT

Register here.

Join Scottish PEN, Wales PEN Cymru and a number of writers and experts as we mark the Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2020.

In a year where we have seen further erosion of free expression across the globe and unprecedented arrests of writers, journalists and academics in Turkey, join Scottish PEN and Wales PEN Cymru as we mark the Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2020.

Focusing on the persecution and imprisonment of writers in Turkey, our free online event will feature poetry readings, discussion and updates on the cases of:

Ahmet Altan

Ilhan Sami Çomak

Oman Kavala

Nedim Türfent

Panelists include:

Barış Altıntaş (Media Law Studies Association Turkey)

Ipek Özel (friend of Ilhan Çomak)

Gürkan Özturan (Dokuz8 News)

Caroline Stockford (WPC/ PEN Norway)

The event will also feature readings of new poetry and translations from Alan Riach, Louise Welsh, Menna Eflyn and James Robertson.