Lebanon
International Monetary Fund
economic crisis
debate

Debate: Lebanon Has No Alternative to Seeking IMF Assistance

The Media Line Staff
06/04/2020

Date and time: Saturday, June 6, 4:30 to 6 pm Beirut Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Wijhet Nazar is a series of debates that aims to bring together activists, independent politicians and experts to discuss divisive topics. In addition to spreading awareness, they aim to encourage healthy debate and informed citizenship. Join our first debate on the topic “Lebanon has no alternative to seeking IMF assistance.” The debate will be in Arabic.

Proponents:

  • Amine Issa | Political coordinator, Lebanese National Bloc
  • Marwan Mikhael | Adviser to the Economy Ministry

Opponents:

  • Nizar Hassan | Political activist, Li Haqqi
  • Dr. Hicham Safieddine | Lecturer, King’s College London

This debate is moderated by Nafez Zouk, lead economist / EM Strategist at Oxford Economics

