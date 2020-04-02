Debra Eisenberg – How to get Hired in Israel

April 2, 2020 from 12 noon to 1:30 pm Israel time.

About this Event

Join Debra Eisenberg, Israel’s foremost strategic communications consultant to leading CEOs, management teams, venture funds, politicians and government officials, and learn how to make yourself more relevant to hiring managers. In a small, interactive session Debra will teach you how to tell your story better and make your narrative fit the Israeli market.

Please come to the session with some prepared info: What are your strengths/weaknesses, what interview question is hardest for you? After the Zoom is over, we will pair you up to work together on creating a better personal narrative and then we will meet again to review! This is an amazing opportunity to get real-time feedback from an expert.

