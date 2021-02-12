Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Decolonisation: Knowledge, Power, and Politics (Short Course)
Mideast Streets
Decolonization

Decolonisation: Knowledge, Power, and Politics (Short Course)

The Media Line Staff
02/12/2021

Fri, 12 Feb 2021, 9 am to Fri, 26 Feb 2021, 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£45-£75) here.

12, 19 and 26 February 2021 short course on decolonisation by AKU-ISMC’s Dr Sanaa Alimia.

In the 20th century, anti-colonial and anti-racist movements in Asia, Africa, and the Americas appeared to be radically remaking the modern world. Yet the creation of new and politically independent nation-states was only one stage of decolonisation. The configuration of global power is still unequal. The ways in which we think and engage in the world continue to be marked by what one can call a colonial past and present. Yet alternative possibilities have been and are being proposed.

Situated across the disciplines of Politics, History, and Sociology, this introductory course examines the unfinished business of decolonisation. The course will:

Introduce participants to key ideas in decoloniality, post-colonialism, Marxism, gender, and ecological studies.

Analyse the historic contexts of political decolonisation with attention to the work of Frantz Fanon.

Ask how are our everyday lives impacted by colonial legacies using the example of race, gender, and desire?

Download Course Structure.

Course Convenor:

Dr Sanaa Alimia is an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the Aga Khan University’s Institute for the Study of Muslim Civilisations, London.

Time:

12, 19 and 26 February 2021 (09 – 11:30, London Time).

Tickets and Booking:

Tickets: £75 professionals | £45 students, AKU alumni and staff.

*The course will be delivered via Zoom. Readings and further details will be provided later upon registration.

*This course will not be recorded.

