The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Decolonising Education: Cosmologies of a Palestinian Refugee Camp
Mideast Streets
education
Palestinian refugees

Decolonising Education: Cosmologies of a Palestinian Refugee Camp

The Media Line Staff
09/13/2022

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 13:00 - 14:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Decolonising Education in Bourj Albarajenah: Cosmologies of a Palestinian Refugee Camp

About this event

DEPA (Decolonising Peace Education in Africa) webinar series aims to promote dialogue on diverse theoretical, conceptual, and methodological perspectives within Africa. Our next speaker is Yafa El Masri.

15 September, Thursday, 13:00 UK and Nigeria time, 14:00 South Africa and Zimbabwe time.

Indigenous groups around the world are still resisting coloniality over their lives, lands and education through various and unique methods. Decolonial pedagogies such as that of Freire, Sakakini and Fasheh, emphasize the importance of decolonizing education as a means of liberating the human and the land, but they also emphasize the role of the community, place, and alternative forms of learning in challenging the Eurocentric domination on education. Palestinian refugee communities today are facing great difficulty in expressing their knowledge through the Humanitarian-aid educational institutions. So how can Palestinian refugees decolonize their own educational process to provide their children with education that meets their needs, tells their story and responds to their unique livelihood? Through autoethnographic recordings and unstructured interviews conducted in Bourj Albarajenah refugee camp, I attempt to interpret the mode in which Palestinian refugees decolonize their education through their own camp cosmologies. It is these complex entanglements between memory, dreams, social reality and community, that shape the children’s understanding of approaches towards livelihood and wellbeing. Through conviviality, human and spatial reproductions of a past home in the present one, a relationship with the home in mind and the home in transit, grows a mechanism of place-based learning where children learn by listening, seeing, living, doing, and being. And because this learning truly responds to the unique worlds of children, recognizing these various cosmologies as educational tools becomes crucial to attaining a more inclusive education.

Yafa El Masri is a PhD candidate in Geography at the joint PhD program in Historical, Geographical and Anthropological studies among the University of Padova, University of Verona and Venice Ca Foscari University. She holds a Master’s of Science in Local Development from the University of Padova in addition to being a graduate of the Galilean school of higher education (school of excellence), class of Social sciences. Her research utilizes autoethnographic recordings, and focuses on refugee spaces and community-based livelihoods. She has recently published “72 Years of Homemaking in Waiting Zones: Lebanon’s “Permanently Temporary” Palestinian Refugee Camps” in Frontiers in Sociology (open access), in addition to the paper of the same title of this Webinar, published in Globalizations.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.