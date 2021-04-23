Support Our Future Leaders

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Deconstructing the Code: Craft Collaborations in Morocco
Mideast Streets
crafts
Morocco

Deconstructing the Code: Craft Collaborations in Morocco

The Media Line Staff
04/23/2021

Sat, Apr 24, 2021 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Sara Ouhaddou discusses working w/ female weavers in the Atlas Mountains, potters in Marrakesh, and young female embroiderers in Tetouan.

About this Event

In this conversation, Dr Mariam Rosser-Owen of the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, will speak with the French-Moroccan artist, Sara Ouhaddou, about her past projects working with female weavers in the Atlas Mountains, with potters in Marrakesh to produce geometric ceramic tiles, and with young female embroiderers in Tetouan. Sara will also discuss her current project, Sin Ithran, Ur Mqadan, Rousn (Two Stars, Unbalanced, They Burn), in which she is developing a work on glass to research the use of architectural coloured glass windows in medieval Morocco.

The artist Sara Ouhaddou lives between Morocco and France. She works in situ and produces works based on encounters with communities, craftspeople and researchers, while exploring heritage sites and objects. Each of her works is a project of learning, exchange of knowledge, and intimate or universal stories. She participated in the 2020 exhibitions: Global(e) Resistance, Centre Pompidou, Paris, France (https://www.centrepompidou.fr); Manifesta: The European Nomadic Biennial, Trait-Union, Marseille (https://manifesta.org); and Our World is Burning, Palais de Tokyo, Paris (https://www.palaisdetokyo.com/en/event/our-world-burning).

Mariam Rosser-Owen has been a curator in the Middle Eastern Section at the Victoria and Albert Museum since 2002, specializing in the arts of the Arab world, in particular the Islamic Mediterranean and North Africa. In 2015, she was awarded an Art Fund New Collecting Award, to research and collect contemporary craft from Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt. She organized the conference “Middle Eastern Crafts: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” held at the V&A in October 2018, out of which grew a guest-edited special issue of the Journal of Modern Craft (13/1, 2020). She has curated the small exhibition “Contemporary Ceramic Art from the Middle East,” which will open at the V&A in 2021.

This conversation will be co-hosted by the series organizer, Dr Fahmida Suleman, Curator, Islamic World, Royal Ontario Museum.

About the Islamic Art and Material Culture Collaborative (IAMCC)

This event is part of an eight-part monthly series entitled “Crafting Conversations: Discourses on the Craft Heritage of the Islamic World – Past, Present and Future,” an initiative of the Islamic Art and Material Culture Collaborative (IAMCC), Toronto, Canada.

The IAMCC is a new research network based in Toronto that brings together the capacities and resources of the University of Toronto, the Royal Ontario Museum and the Aga Khan Museum. Its aim is to foster innovative and interdisciplinary research on the diverse arts and material cultures of the Islamic world in its broadest sense.

For more information on the series and the IAMCC, please visit: https://islamicstudies.artsci.utoronto.ca/research-labs/islamic-art-and-material-culture-collective-iamcc/. This event will be held via Zoom. If you have any questions or want to be added to the IAMCC mailing list please email: fsuleman@rom.on.ca

