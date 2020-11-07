Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Deep Dive: Essential Chasidic Teachings
Mideast Streets
hasidim
Judaism

Deep Dive: Essential Chasidic Teachings

The Media Line Staff
11/07/2020

Date and time: Tue, Nov 17, 2020 7:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Tickets here.

Although the Chasidic movement was founded over 200 years ago, it has continued to resonate in the Jewish world. This approach to Judaism emphasizes the personal: introspection, character development, and individual spiritual connection. With Rabbi Aaron, explore a few teachings from famous Chasidic works with contemporary relevance.

Participants will receive a zoom link to the virtual class in their confirmation email, 48 hours, 2 hours, and 10 minutes before the class begins.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.