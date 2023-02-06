Donate
Delay – What’s It All About?
Mideast Streets
project management
Construction
Doha
Qatar

Delay – What’s It All About?

The Media Line Staff
02/06/2023

Wed, 8 Feb 2023, 19:00 – Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 20:30 Arabian Standard Time Qatar Time

Tickets (£0 – £11.28) here.

Location: Radisson Blu Hotel Doha الطريق الدائري الثالث الدوحة, الدوحة Qatar

Effective project management is key to the delivery of complicated construction projects, so it should be of no surprise that the bulk of projects moving forward to arbitration has some aspect of delay at the heart of any dispute.

This presentation will be provided as a ‘back to basics look at the program and delay-related issues and how they relate to issues on site, what contract terms may say and how parties to a contract conduct themselves. The presentation should hopefully provide a simpler appreciation of program and delay matters and how they relate to the delivery of construction projects as a whole.

This event is proudly co-sponsored by Quantum Global Solutions

Guest Speaker

Andrew Woodward is a Chartered Civil Engineer with an extensive background in construction related to heavy infrastructure works, which has seen him work on projects contrasting roadworks, marine works, power stations and O&G facilities.

For the last 10 years, Andrew has been based in Qatar and has been fortunate to work primarily as a testifying Expert Witness on large-scale disputes moving forward through international mediation and arbitration. This has seen Andrew testify on the combined matters of Delay, Quantum and Construction Project Management.

Fees

  • CIOB Member | Free
  • Non-member| 45 QAR approx.

Contact: Georgia Massey, Member Services & Events Coordinator: gmassey@ciob.ae.org

