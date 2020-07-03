Delivering Product for Different Cultures by Alibaba Israel Lead PM

Date and time: Sunday, July 5, 2020, 11:30 am to 12 noon Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

*** DISCLAIMER: This event is ONLINE. The instructions to join will be sent to all registered attendees via email shortly before the event. ***

In this webinar, Idan will share some of the challenges of designing and developing products for a culture and language different than yours and will suggest some tips on how to succeed in such a role, followed by examples from the Chinese market.

Main takeaways:

Know your market & customers – You can’t avoid it, invest in it.

Find local partners & tools – Set up a local business and a team to support you.

Build trust – Relationships matter.

Meet the speaker: Idan Fargeon. Idan has been designing and developing products for the past 10 years, doing that in internet giants like Google, Wix.com, and Alibaba Cloud. Currently, she’s a lead product manager of Alibaba Israel Machine Intelligence Lab, which is part of Alibaba DAMO Academy.

Product School. Founded in 2014, Product School is the global leader in Product Management training with a community of over one million product professionals.

Our certificates are the most industry-recognized credentials by employers hiring product managers.

All of our instructors are senior-level product managers working at top Silicon Valley companies including Google, Facebook, Netflix, Airbnb, PayPal, Uber, and Amazon.

With live online courses starting every month, it’s easy to find an option that fits your schedule. Classes are held in the evenings or on weekends to ensure that both instructors and students can maintain their full-time jobs.

Unlike traditional MBA programs designed for students seeking roles within the finance and consulting fields, Product School’s certificate programs are highly relevant for the next generation of software product leaders and offered at a fraction of the cost.

Practical, hands-on and with ample group activities and real-world case studies, you’ll learn how to build digital products from end to end, lead cross-functional teams and land your next product job or promotion.

In addition to training for individuals, Product School delivers custom product training to Fortune 500 companies seeking to upskill their existing teams or onboard new talent.

We are committed to pushing the product management industry forward. With this aim in mind, we published the Amazon bestseller, The Product Book, host over 1,000 free events per year, The Proddy Awards, and ProductCon, the largest multi-city conference in the world for product managers.