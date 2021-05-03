Wed, May 5, 2021 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

A Conversation with Nele Lenze and Robert Traynham on Democracy, Social Media, AI in the Arab World

About this Event

Join the Centre for Global Security and Governance, University of Aberdeen and the Center for Advanced Security, Strategic and Integration Studies, University of Bonn for another of our Global Conversations on Democracy, Social Media, AI in the Arab World.

This conversation explores the future of democracy, autocracy, and the freedom of speech in the Arab world in the digital age. Nele Lenze is the Publishing Director of Berlin Story Verlag. Formerly a researcher at RMIT University, the Gulf University for Science and Technology in Kuwait, the National University of Singapore, the LSE, and the University of Oslo, Dr Lenze is the author of ‘Politics and Digital Literature in the Middle East’.

Robert Traynham is the Head of External Affairs of Facebook as well as Adjunct Professor at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University. He is also the Vice President of the Bipartisan Policy Center, the D.C. Bureau Chief of the Comcast Network as well as a Senior Staffer on Capitol Hill. Dr Traynham will speak in a personal capacity.

This event will be hosted online via Microsoft Teams, a link to join the conversation will be emailed in advance.