Date and time: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 8 to 9 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

In collaboration with LWK+PARTNERS, we will be hosting Arch. Ahmed Fahmy in a design talk about Client Management as a Tool to a Successful Project Management

Ahmed Fahmy, Senior Project Manager – MENA at LWK + PARTNERS with 20 years’ experience guiding and managing projects in the Architecture, Engineering & Construction industry. At LWK + PARTNERS he contributes to the efficient growth of the MENA Studio across the region through his extensive experience in facilitating positive client and consultant expectations for projects both locally and internationally. Ahmed has managed a wide spectrum of projects ranging from significant master plans, mixed-use developments to cultural institutions in various locations including GCC, India, Turkey, Egypt and Syria. As a passionate leader, he strives to optimize project delivery considering projects’ needs, assuring successful client liaison and stakeholders engagement. As a successful professional Ahmed employs his technical and professional experience as an architect to develop tools that ensure team coordination and effective timelines. Ahmed is a proactive expert who enjoys managing complex programs and turns challenges into opportunities. Fahmy obtained his professional qualifications and master’s degree from Cairo University with a focus on project management in competitive environments.

Location: Online – you will receive an email from Eventbrite with a ticket which also has the online meeting link, please check your email in Spam/junk folders, write your email correctly.