Date and time: April 21, 2020, 8 to 9 pm Arabian Standard Time

Register here or through our page on Instagram @archinet.me.

We will be hosting interior designer Sara Adel Batterjee in a design talk about workspace design.

Location: Online – Meeting room link will be sent to the emails one hour ahead of the event time

Attendance is open for all students and seniors in the field.

Sara Adel Batterjee is the general manager of Focal Buildings Solutions, which she founded in 2007. She has a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Dar Alhekma University and a master of science degree in environmental design of buildings from Cardiff University. She started her career in the United Arab of Emirates working with Dabbagh Architects, one of the leading design company in the region. She then moved to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to establish FBS, which is a design, build & furnish company specialized in commercial interior design, building the company portfolio by working with prestigious clients from different sectors, such as government, semi-government, multinational companies, oil & gas, & the private sector.

Sara’s vision is to build a better Saudi Arabia through FBS & she believes in teamwork, collaboration, and partnership.