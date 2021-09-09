Tue, Sep 14, 2021 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets ($105.33 – $522.83) here.

Develop a Successful Healthcare Tech Startup Business Today! Medical – Digital Health -Hackathon – Virtual – Webinar

About this event

Learn to Develop a Successful Healthcare Tech Startup Business Today!

Always wanted to start an Healthcare Tech Startup? Now we have a complete blueprint for you start your own Healthcare Tech Startup Business. During our tech startup program you will learn and navigate through tools, software, hardware, platforms, resources, projects, processes, methods and strategies to penetrate your own Healthcare Tech Startup Business into different market.s and industries. For more information visit our website at Atechup.com

For more detailed information go to: Atechup Tech Entrepreneurship Page

Accomplish 10X Performance Results compared to other Startups

Receive 10X Return Of Investment (ROI) than a college education

Our Tech Startup Program contains jam-packed with practical market & industry insights

Our team has done the market/industry research so you won’t need to

Save 10X of Your Time

Learn to Develop a Six-Figure Tech Startup from Scratch

Discover the Potential with Emerging Technologies

Get a foot into a Billion Dollar Industry

Full Tech Startup Mentorship

Tech Entrepreneurship Certification/Diploma

Go From Beginner To Advanced Entrepreneur in No Time

Step by Step Instructions

Complete Tech Startup Business Setup: From Zero To Hero In No Time

No Previous programming or tech background needed except an open mindset

Generate sales in a B2B environment

Get a holistic overview of different tech startup processes

Discover new strategies and perspectives on developing your startup

Increase Your Creativity & Innovation IQ

Save money instead of taking loan for a college or university degree

Explore 100+ Healthcare Tech Startup Ideas in Emerging Markets & Industries

During this Virtual/Online Healthcare Tech Startup Workshop we will cover:

Session 1: Healthcare Startup Basics

During this session we will explore the very foundation and the basic systems and platforms for you to integrate into your own tech startup process.

Hardware

Software

Platforms

Projects

Systems

Blueprint

Tools

Resources

Session 2: Healthcare Tech Startup Ideas

During this session we will explore tech startup ideas for you to implement and integrate into your own tech startup or use them as an inspirational source for developing your own products, projects, prototypes or services in your tech startup

AI Bio Profiles

Bio Profiles Big Data

Behaviour Analytics

Niche Disease Wearable

Disease BioLocking

BioFirewalls

Herb Biolocation Platform

Biodesign Bioapp Marketplace

Heart BioMonitoring

AI Patient Care

Genome BioAnalytics

BioEnergey App

AI Treatment Adviser

Brain Performance BioMonitoring

Biohancement Platform

BioCloud Platform

BioVR Sleep Lab

Sleep Lab Analytics

Biosleep Sensors

Microscopic CV AI

Microscopic BD IP

pH BioMonitor MedDevice App

Biomimicry Simulation VR/AR Lab

Biorobotic AR Surgery

BioCycle Feedback System

Bioalgoritm Data Warehouse

Healthcare Enterprise Intelligence

BioSound Therapy

and much more Tech Startup Ideas in the MedTech Industry

Session 3: R&D

During this session we will explore the research process, how you can research a specific niche industry, the market and tech trends.

R&D/Research

R&D Tools

Startup Tools

Market Research

Surveys

Consumer Analytics

Market Analytics

Industry Analytics

Trends Researching

Session 4: Creativity

During this session we will explore the creativity process, how to increase your own creativity intelligence and implement quality tech ideas into your own tech startup process.

Creativity Tools

Creativity Techniques

Creativity Strategy

Mind mapping

Brainstorming

Meditation

Idea Exploring

Idea Blender

Key-Point System

Problem Solving Strategy

Incubation

Creative intelligence

Outside the Box Thinking

Lateral Thinking

Productivity Tools

Mind Relaxation

Meditation

Higher Consciousnesses

Inspiration Tools

Idea Storage

Session 5: Capital/Funding

During this session we will explore the capital and funding process of your tech startup. How to raise capital and make systematic attempts to penetrate into the market.

Capital/Funding

Capital/Funding Tools

Capital/Funding Strategy

Venture Capitalists

Angel Investors

Seed Funding

Incubators

Accelerator Programs

Co-Founder

Capitalization Table

Crowdfunding

Business Trade Fairs

Session 6: Clients/Customers

During this session we will explore the client acquisition process. Find your first clients and customers for your tech startup and implement the right tools, methods and strategies for creating an successful sale system for your specific niche industry/technology.

Clients

Client Acquisition Strategy

Client Acquisition Process

PR Strategies

Social Media Marketing

Competitive Analysis

E-Mail Marketing

Newsletters

Analytics

SEO

Digital Marketing

Ad Systems

Competitor Research

Sale System

Sale Strategy

Growth Hacking

Sales Funnel

Email Hunting

Session 7: Business Platform

During this session we will explore the business organizing process. How to implement an organized and professional platform for your tech startup for creating efficient workflow.

Business Automation

Business Process

Business Strategy

Business Model

Business Management

ERP

CRM

Human Resources (HR)

Recruitment

Intranet

Collaboration

Project Management

Document Management

Customer Support

Business Automation Tools

Session 8: Business Formation

During this session we will explore the business formation process. Which platforms, models and tools to integrate into your tech startup formation for creating an successful launch process.

Legal

Business Formation

Contracts

Business Model

Corporate Structure

Payment Platforms

Payment Gateway

Invoicing System

Credit Cards/Payments

Pricing Strategies

Accounting

Subscriptions

Office Space

Virtual Address

Virtual Phone

Virtual Office

Remote Office

Virtual Assistant

Virtual Receptionist

Virtual Support

Outsourcing

Product Demo

Product Launch

Session 9: Startup Coding

During this session we will explore the coding process of your tech startup.

Coding/Programming

IDE

API

SDK

GUI

Code Analysis

Data Visualization

Python

C#

Forms

Wireframing

Front-End

Back-End

Library

Frameworks

Testing

Programming Platforms

Programming Tools

Agile Development

Software Code Management

Session 10: Startup Hardware/Prototyping

During this session we will explore the hardware and prototyping process of your tech startup. Using different tools and platform to innovate and integrate your own tech startup projects.

Electronics

IoT

Raspberry Pi

Arduino

Microcontrollers

Sensors

Projects

Microchips

Hardware Boards

Hardware Tools

Hardware Platform

PCB

3D Design

3D Models

3D Printing

DIY Tech

Tech Lab

Embedded Systems

Session 11 : Startup IT Operations

During this session we will explore the IT infrastructure process of your tech startup. Which platforms to use for setup an organized database system, cloud system and other technical solutions for your tech startup to work efficiently

IT Infrastructure

Cloud

Servers

Database

DevOps

Monitoring

Remote Access

Backup

Technical Documentation

Data Recovery

Encryption

Security

FTP

NAS

Deployment

VPN

VPS

Automation

Log Management

Networking

Virtualization

Session 12 : Startup Consulting

During this session we will explore the consulting process for your tech startup. An strategic approach, where you can receive more experience before you launch your own specific products/projects.

Tech Startup Consulting

Tech Consulting Services

Tech Consulting Structure

Tech Consulting Approach

Tech Consulting Strategy

Tech Consulting Contracts

Tech Consulting Referrals

Tech Consulting Portfolio

Tech Consulting ISO

Tech Consulting Integration

Tech Consulting Projects

Session 13 : Startup Management

During this session we will explore management process of your tech startup. How to manage your internal and external environments for increasing the probability of your tech startup to succeed.

Tech Startup Management

Motivational Skills

Time Management

Team Management

Leadership Skills

Learning Skills

Goal Setting Skills

Decision Making Skills

Stress Management

Communication Skills

Procrastination Hacks

Productivity Hacks

Confidence Hacks

Growth Mindset Skills

Problem Solving Skills

Analytical Skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Learning Management

Session 14: Tech Workshops

During this session we will explore tech trends, emerging markets and disruptive technologies and future workshops

Future Workshops

Disruptive Technologies

Emerging Markets

Emerging Industries

Tech Trends

Workshop Curriculum

Basic Edition:

Tech Tools & System, Tech Startup Ideas, Startup R&D, Startup Creativity.

Session 1-4, 4 Hour Tech Startup Entrepreneurship Workshop

For more information visit our website at Atechup.com

Premium Edition: Tech Tools/System, Tech Startup Ideas, R&D, Startup Creativity, Startup Formation, Startup Automation, Startup Capital/Funding, Startup Clients/Marketing, Startup Coding/Programming, Startup Prototyping/Hardware, Startup IT Operations, Startup Management, Startup Consulting, Startup Workshops.

Session 1-14. ALL Sessions.

20+ Hours of Tech Startup Web Workshops,

On-Demand 3 Months Streaming Access

24/7 VIP Support

Certification/Diploma

Tech Entrepreneurship Bonus Material and much more

For more information visit our website at Atechup.com

Gold Edition: Everything included in the Premium Edition +

Entrepreneur Starter Kit

30.0000+ Potential Clients List PDF,

1000+ PR Contact List PDF,

1000+ Journalists/Tech Blogs Contact List PDF,

1000+ Tech/Startup Slack Communities List PDF,

2500+ Potential Customers/Clients Contact List PDF,

2000+ Venture Capital/Startup Funding List PDF,

1700+ Startup Accelerators List PDF,

Post Startup Jobs on Our Platform and much more

For more information visit our website at Atechup.com

Testimonials: