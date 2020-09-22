Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Dialogues on American Foreign Policy & World Affairs: A Conversation with Sen. Marco Rubio
Mideast Streets
Foreign Policy
United States
Marco Rubio
Iran

Dialogues on American Foreign Policy & World Affairs: A Conversation with Sen. Marco Rubio

The Media Line Staff
09/22/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 9 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

View the event on Hudson’s website.

Join Hudson Institute for a discussion with Senator Marco Rubio on US relations with China, Latin America and Iran. The event will also address the trajectory of US foreign policy more broadly and the future of the Republican party in light of changes in the shape of the Republican coalition. Hudson Institute Distinguished Fellow Walter Russell Mead will moderate the conversation.

Senator Rubio serves as the acting chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence and as chairman of the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. He is a senior member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations where he serves as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere, Transnational Crime, Civilian Security, Democracy, Human Rights, and Global Women’s Issues. He also serves on the Senate Committee on Appropriations and the Special Committee on Aging.

Dialogues on American Foreign Policy and World Affairs is a Hudson discussion series moderated by Walter Russell Mead, one of America’s leading analysts of international affairs and Global View columnist at the Wall Street Journal. The series features influential policymakers and opinion leaders in candid conversation on timely questions of international affairs and national security.

Speakers:

  • Senator Marco Rubio, US Senator for Florida
  • Walter Russell Mead, Ravenel B. Curry III Distinguished Fellow in Strategy and Statesmanship, Hudson Institute

Program:

  • 9-9:05 am Introduction
  • 9:05-10 am Moderated Conversation
