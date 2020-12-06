Dialogues on the Art of Arab Fashion: How Dress Tells a Story

Tue, Dec 8, 2020 7:55 PM - 9:00 PM +04

Join Dr Reem El Mutwalli and Adhra Al Mansoori, Head of Caribbean Affairs, UAE Embassy in Havana, Cuba on Tuesday 8th December when they will explore ‘How Dress Tells A Story’ in our next edition of Dialogues on the Art of Arab Fashion.

During this one-hour session, they will explore how people can tell their story through what they wear, how a garment or piece of adornment can bring untold stories to life and turn incorrect stereotypes upside-down. Our speakers will explore the significance of symbolism, color, style and heritage when outfits become more readable as they discuss how UAE dress has evolved through time.

This session will take place in English.

This webinar is in collaboration with our partners of the Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi and the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Havana, Cuba.

OUR GUEST: ADHRA AL MANSOORI

Adhra Al Mansoori is currently the Head of Caribbean Affairs at the UAE Embassy in Havana, Cuba. Before her current posting, she was the Senior Economic Affairs Specialist for both the Americas at the Economic and Trade Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Adhra graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Commerce (2013) and a Master of Studies in International Relations (2014) from the Australian National University in Canberra, Australia. She received a Master of International Relations and UAE Diplomacy (2018) from the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi, UAE as a part of the first graduate cohort.

OUR FOUNDER: DR. REEM EL MUTWALLI

Dr Reem Tariq El Mutwalli, is a published author, lead curator and public speaker. With over 30 years of experience, she is an expert consultant in Islamic art and architecture, interior design, historic dress and UAE heritage.

She is also the founder of the Zay Initiative. A non-profit UK registered initiative advancing the preservation of cultural heritage, through the collection, documentation and digital archiving of Arab historical attire and their stories. Our goal is to empower and sustain global cross-cultural dialogue to inspire creative minds.

OUR HOST: EMMA FARMER

Raised in the Middle East, educated in the UK, Emma has a profound understanding and passion for bridging gaps regarding culture and business, whilst navigating geo-political environments.

Emma is a highly motivated, award-winning, experienced project leader, communications and business development professional with over 15 years’ experience.

As the Festival Director of Dubai Lynx from 2011 to 2016, she strategically grew the event and left a legacy, building the foundations that sees the festival thrive across multiple markets today. Now an entrepreneur and mother, Emma set up ‘Chameleon,’ helping businesses reach their potential whilst ensuring they do better for good.