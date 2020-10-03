Dialogues on the Art of Arab Fashion: Inspirational Adornment

Date and time: Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 6 to 7 pm Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Dr Reem El Mutwalli will be joined on the sofa by Patricia Millns FRSA – for ‘Inspirational Adornment in her practice’

OUR GUEST: Patricia Millns

An artist, advisor and mentor, Millns holds a BA Honours in Fine Art and an MA in Art and Design History. With her studio based in Middle East for over 38 years, her practice is based on identity and cultural significance defined through the clothing, adornment and olfactory heritage of the region. She is an elected Fellow of The Royal Society of Art London, Advisory board American University of Dubai (AUD), and member of IAPA, UNESCO.

She has represented the UK at United Nations (UN) New York Women of the World, Sharjah and Cairo Biennials. Public Collections include United Nations UNIFEM, British Museum, British council, British Commonwealth Society, and the Windsor, Bulgari, Salsali and Sainsbury collections and National Collections regionally. Her works are in private collections locally and internationally.

OUR FOUNDER: DR. REEM EL MUTWALLI

Dr Reem Tariq El Mutwalli, is a published author, lead curator and public speaker. With over 30 years of experience, she is an expert consultant in Islamic art and architecture, interior design, historic dress and UAE heritage.

She is also the founder of the Zay Initiative. A non-profit UK registered initiative advancing the preservation of cultural heritage, through the collection, documentation and digital archiving of Arab historical attire and their stories. Our goal is to empower and sustain global cross-cultural dialogue to inspire creative minds.

OUR HOST: EMMA FARMER

Raised in the Middle East, educated in the UK, Emma has a profound understanding and passion for bridging gaps regarding culture and business, whilst navigating geo-political environments.

Emma is a highly motivated, award-winning, experienced project leader, communications and business development professional with over 15 years’ experience.

As the Festival Director of Dubai Lynx from 2011 to 2016, she strategically grew the event and left a legacy, building the foundation that sees the festival thrive across multiple markets today. Now an entrepreneur and mother, Emma set up ‘Chameleon’, helping businesses reach their potential whilst ensuring they do better for good.