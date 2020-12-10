Dialogues on the Art of Arab Fashion: Threading SDGs & The Art of Dress

Mon, Dec 14, 2020, 7:55 -9 pm Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Dr Reem El Mutwalli, Founder of The Zay Initiative will be joined by Emirati Diplomats Eman Al Zayoudi, Chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of the UAE in Athens, Greece and Heba Aljneibi, Councillor at the UAE Embassy in Oslo, Norway

The Zay Initiative is committed to the UN’s 17 Global Goals for Sustainable Development. During their hour-long discussion, they will discuss the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)and what the UAE and The Zay Initiative our both doing to help reach the target. The talk will focus on SDGs 4 (Quality Education), 5 (Gender Equality), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

This session will take place in English.

Registering will not only give you access to the live session, but a recording of the session to catch up on in your own time.

This webinar is in collaboration with our partners of the Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Athens, Greece and the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Oslo, Norway.

OUR FOUNDER: DR. REEM EL MUTWALLI

Dr Reem Tariq El Mutwalli, is a published author, lead curator and public speaker. With over 30 years of experience, she is an expert consultant in Islamic art and architecture, interior design, historic dress and UAE heritage.

She is also the founder of the Zay Initiative. A non-profit UK registered initiative advancing the preservation of cultural heritage, through the collection, documentation and digital archiving of Arab historical attire and their stories. Our goal is to empower and sustain global cross-cultural dialogue to inspire creative minds.

OUR HOST: EMMA FARMER

Raised in the Middle East, educated in the UK, Emma has a profound understanding and passion for bridging gaps regarding culture and business, whilst navigating geopolitical environments.

Emma is a highly motivated, award-winning, experienced project leader, communications and business development professional with over 15 years’ experience.

As the Festival Director of Dubai Lynx from 2011 to 2016, she strategically grew the event and left a legacy, building the foundations that see the festival thrive across multiple markets today. Now an entrepreneur and mother, Emma set up ‘Chameleon,’ helping businesses reach their potential whilst ensuring they do better for good.