Diaspora Kitchen Sessions with The Ubele Initiative
Mideast Streets
cooking
food
cuisine
Diaspora

Diaspora Kitchen Sessions with The Ubele Initiative

The Media Line Staff
12/26/2020

Jan 12 and 26 and Feb 9, 2021, 6 to 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets here.

Following the success of our Black History Month ‘Diaspora Kitchen Sessions’ with Sisterwoman Vegan & Bettylicious Cooks. We have decided to bring you 5 more sessions. These cooking demonstration sessions will be led by five fantastic foodies.

You will learn how to cook 5 exciting recipes originating from Ghana, Sudan, Jamaica, Mauritius & Syria. The sessions will be interactive, you will have the opportunity to ask the chef any questions you have. The chefs will engage in an intergenerational conversation in which they will explore their cultures and share their journeys as chefs, the stories behind their dishes, and their experiences as people of diaspora living in the UK.

Each session will celebrate the diversity of culture within Diaspora communities.

The recipes will be shared prior to the sessions, so you can cook with the chefs from the comfort of your own home or alternatively put your feet up and enjoy the session with a cup of tea!

Diaspora Kitchen Session with Aduma on Tuesday 8th December @ 6 – 7 pm

Diaspora Kitchen Session with Farid on Tuesday 12th January @ 6 – 7 pm

Diaspora Kitchen Session with Richelle on Tuesday 26th January @ 6 – 7 pm

Diaspora Kitchen Session with Ameera on Tuesday 9th February @ 6 – 7 pm

Diaspora Kitchen Session with Salahuddin on Tuesday 23rd February @ 6 – 7 pm

We look forward to you joining us for our Diaspora Kitchen Sessions!

If you have any questions, please contact info@ubele.org

www.ubele.org

@ubeleinitiative

