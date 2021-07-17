Diaspora Nation: Rethinking Zionism Today

Thu, Jul 22, 2021 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Prof. Daniel Boyarin on alternatives to traditional Zionism.

This lecture is made possible through the generosity of Dr. Joseph (ז״ל) and Rose Mary Shuchart (ז״ל) Backlar Lectureship.

What if we think about the diaspora not as a negative condition of the Jewish people, but as a foundational character of Jewish existence, as a source of its cultural and political vitality? Prof. Daniel Boyarin proposes “a no-state solution,” a new-Diasporist vision for the Jewish future.

Join him to explore his recent research into the Jewish past and future, Zionism and its alternatives, in conversation with AJU’s Prof. Michael Berenbaum.