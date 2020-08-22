Digital Gov’t: How Israel and Rhode Island Use Gov’t Services

Date and time: Monday, August 24, 2020, 1 to 2:15 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4) | 8 to 9:15 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Digital Government: How Israel and Rhode Island Use Government Services During Current Pandemic and Future with Honorary Guest Speaker from Israel, Shai Lee Spigelman, Director General at Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of Israel and from RI Liz Tanner, Director, Dept. of Business Regulation- State Rhode Island and other Israeli Panelists

The Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative in Collaboration (RIIC) Israel Consulate General to New England in Boston is pleased to invite you to a webinar.

Both the Governments of Israel and Rhode Island are developing systems in digital technology to provide a more efficient, simpler and secure way to provide services to their citizens. The outbreak of COVID-19 provided an abrupt and unexpected test of these systems, and social distancing measures introduced a great urgency to accelerate the development and use of these digital technologies. Programs that would have taken years to implement saw accelerated use in a matter of months.

Join us to hear from top Israeli and Rhode Island speakers about government adoption of digital technologies, including what was done, what worked, what needed to be changed and what the future looks like.

