Digital SEIC Course Middle East 2021

ONLINE 5-DAY WORKSHOP: DIGITAL STRESS ECHO INTERPRETATION COURSE (SEIC) MIDDLE EAST 2021

This 5-day theory and web-based hands-on reporting course of at least 80 cases will provide an insight in developing skills in reporting stress echo primarily for ischaemia and viability detection but also including non-ischaemia stress testing in valvular heart disease. The lectures will provide theoretical and practical tutorials and web-based online image analysis will be delivered over the 5days course, covering 80-100 stress echo cases followed by an end-of-course reporting exam. Upon completion of the course, you will be provided with the electronic logbook and a certificate of attendance.

This course is for professionals interested in stress echocardiography to upgrade their knowledge and improve interpretation skills or for those who are simply interested in learning about stress echo techniques.

Endorsed by the British Society of Echo (BSE). Awarding 15 BSE points (3 per day) and is listed on the BSE points list.

The course is hosted by TOMTEC in cooperation with Medical Training Consultancy. Course director: Professor Attila Kardos – Co-director Professor Harald Becher

Course Director:

Prof. Attila Kardos, MD PhD FRCP FESC

Consultant Cardiologist

Vice Chair Research

Clinical Lead for Multimodality Cardiovascular

Imaging- Milton Keynes University Hospital

Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, School of Medicine University of Buckingham

Hon Senior Lecturer Radcliffe Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, University of Oxford

Before you book:

Only participants within a 3200-km radius of Dubai should register for the full course (due to location of the host server). Those outside this radius will be able to register for the course (access to lectures, and joint reporting sessions and to sit the exam) but won’t be able to access to the web-based reporting platform and cases for independent reporting. Please check your location relative to Dubai before registering. The registration fees for those who are outside the coverage will be adjusted.

Date: February 23rd – February 27th, 2021

Venue: Online

Course fee: Full registration: course material and web reporting access to cases and exam.

Early registration until January 31, 2020: $1100

Late registration after January 31, 2020: $1350

Overflow registration, or those out of the catchment radius. Course material with observing joint web reporting and end-of-course exam.

Early registration until January 31, 2020: $800

Late registration after January 31, 2020: $950

Note: there will be no access to report cases.

Note: The number of attendees on this course is limited. Priorities are allocated on a “ first comes first serve” basis. Your registration is not complete until full payment has been received. Please read the terms and conditions carefully.

Essential requirements for participants:

Adobe Acrobat Reader

PC (Windows Operating System 10)

Dual Monitor Screen

Browser: Microsoft Edge vs 15 or later, Google Chrome vs 58 or later

Internet download speed (cable or WiFi): 50-100 Mbit

Monitor/screen resolution: minimum 1280×1024 (preferably: 1920×1080)

Browser window must be opened in maximised mode

3 button mouse with wheel should be available for manipulation

Radius:

