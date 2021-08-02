Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Digital Word 2021: Meet the Grantees
Mideast Streets
art
Jews
Judaism
Prize

Digital Word 2021: Meet the Grantees

The Media Line Staff
08/02/2021

Sun, Aug 8, 2021 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

Experience the great next projects of the Jewish art world! Meet this year’s winners and explore their innovative creations.

About this event

Click here to learn more about the grantees and their projects.

Note: This is a 90-minute event running on Sunday, 8/8/2021 @ 11am-12:30pm PDT. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

ONLINE EVENT: We are grateful for contributions that help support our continued artist development. We encourage you to make a gift of $18 dollars to continue our work to cultivate and develop Jewish arts and culture.

Word: Bruce Geller Memorial Prize is an annual award designed to support projects that consider meeting points between Jewish ideas and ideals, contemporary practice and texts. This year’s theme is FORGIVENESS, and AJU’s Institute for Jewish Creativity is pleased to support the creation of new projects that approach Jewish culture from a variety of perspectives, in terms of discipline, context and thematic elements.

Responding to changing conditions in the world, this is the first year in which submissions were accepted for digital projects that can be experienced worldwide.

Join us online to celebrate the grantees and explore the next great projects of the Jewish art world!

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.