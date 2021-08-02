Digital Word 2021: Meet the Grantees

Sun, Aug 8, 2021 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Experience the great next projects of the Jewish art world! Meet this year’s winners and explore their innovative creations.

Note: This is a 90-minute event running on Sunday, 8/8/2021 @ 11am-12:30pm PDT. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

Word: Bruce Geller Memorial Prize is an annual award designed to support projects that consider meeting points between Jewish ideas and ideals, contemporary practice and texts. This year’s theme is FORGIVENESS, and AJU’s Institute for Jewish Creativity is pleased to support the creation of new projects that approach Jewish culture from a variety of perspectives, in terms of discipline, context and thematic elements.

Responding to changing conditions in the world, this is the first year in which submissions were accepted for digital projects that can be experienced worldwide.

Join us online to celebrate the grantees and explore the next great projects of the Jewish art world!