Diplomacy in the Middle East: In Conversation with Simon Collis
Mideast Streets
diplomacy
Middle East

Diplomacy in the Middle East: In Conversation with Simon Collis

The Media Line Staff
10/24/2021

Mon, 25 Oct 2021 19:00 - 20:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Join us for a FREE online talk with Simon Collis, one of the UK’s most prominent diplomats who represented the UK in the Middle East.

About this event

Graduation can be scary, right? More than ever, many of you will be thinking about your careers and future plans. Are you interested in diplomacy, the Middle East, politics, international relations or foreign policy? Well pop along to our event and find out more!

The Oxford International Relations Society cordially invites UG, PG, and teaching staff to join our free online talkDiplomacy in the Middle East: In Conversation with Simon Collis‘.

Simon Collis is one of the UK’s most prominent civil servants, who represented the UK’s interests in the Middle East and South Asia between 1981 and 2020. This includes positions as:

  • Ambassador to Baghdad (Iraq)
  • Ambassador to Damascus (Syria)
  • Ambassador to Doha (Qatar)
  • Consul General in Dubai (United Arab Emirates)

The event will consist of a 45-minute structured interview session that delves into the experience of working in the Middle East, and the path towards and challenges of working as a diplomat. This will be followed by a 15 minute Q&A with questions submitted by the audience.

To attend you will need to sign up to this event using your Email address, in order to receive the Zoom link invitation.

We look forward to seeing you soon.

~ The Oxford International Relations Society Team

