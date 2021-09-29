Diplomatic & Economic Potential of Iran’s New President, Raisi

Mon, Oct 4, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

How is Iran’s new government looking at Iran’s economy and diplomatic relations?

About this event

With an unknown future for the JCPOA and Biden continuing to enforce maximum pressure sanctions, how is Iran’s new government looking at Iran’s economy and diplomatic relations? Economic diplomacy experts Esfandyar Batmanghalidj and Bijan Khajehpour join us to discuss Iran’s new president, Raisi.

ESFANDYAR BATMANGHELIDJ is the Founder and CEO of the Bourse & Bazaar Foundation, a think tank focused on advancing economic diplomacy, economic development, and economic justice in the Middle East and Central Asia, and particularly Iran.

BIJAN KHAJEHPOUR is a veteran strategy advisor for the West Asian markets and has over 25 years of strategic consulting experience with global companies. He co-founded EUNEPA, a firm providing Iran-related strategic consulting services to European, Eurasian, and West Asian companies.