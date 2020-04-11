Date and time: April 17, 2020, 12:30 to 1:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time

The 2019/20 Brown Bag Lunch Series on “Disability and the Arab World” seeks to introduce students, faculty, and staff at Georgetown and in the larger DC community to experiences and representations of disability in academia; explore disability as an issue of social justice and human diversity in the context of the Arab world; address the possibility/importance of examining the intersectionality of Disability Studies, international relations, area studies, and other relevant disciplines; and foster collaborative engagement and information exchange sharing between stakeholders.

Join us for our final session with Dr. Christine Sargent on April 17 via Zoom.

Dr. Sargent is an assistant professor in the Anthropology Department at the University of Colorado Denver. Her research uses families’ experiences with Down syndrome to understand how kinship-based networks of care shape the boundaries of health, illness, and “normality” in contemporary Jordan. She is broadly interested in disability, reproductive technologies, and bioethics in both the Middle East and North Africa.

For the upcoming session, Dr. Sargent will use an anthropological approach to Down syndrome to think through stigma and social change in contemporary Jordan. In doing so, she seeks to bring together disability anthropology and the anthropologies of kinship and gender in the Middle East and North Africa.

This event is made possible in part by a Title VI grant from the US Department of Education.