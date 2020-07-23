Discover Procurement Opportunities with the Israeli Defense Ministry

Date and time: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 9 to 10 am Mountain Daylight Time (UTC-6)

Register here.

Learn how Utah companies can contract with Israel’s Ministry of Defense

Join us for a series of virtual meetings hosted by the Israeli Ministry of Defense (MOD), the US Israel Chamber, and World Trade Center Utah to learn how Utah companies can contract with Israel’s Ministry of Defense. As the offshore procurement program phases out of US foreign military funding to Israel, US businesses are discovering new opportunities to supply Israeli defense needs across their aviation, medical, naval, communications, intelligence, and electronics sectors. These virtual meetings will demonstrate how Utah companies can find and win new business in Israel. Following an overview webinar from the Israeli MOD, Utah companies are invited to participate in industry roundtables as well and one-on-one meetings with MOD management procurement officials.

Itinerary:

Part 1 – Foreign Military Funding Opportunities – Overview: The Israeli Ministry of Defense will provide an in-depth overview of opportunities available for US companies and explain how Utah companies can access and navigate the MOD online platform to pursue Foreign Military Financing.

Date: Thursday, July 23

Time: 9 am MDT

Register now and the link will be sent to you before the event.

Part 2 – Industry Roundtables: Utah companies are invited to participate in industry-specific roundtables. Industries include aviation, medical devices, naval applications, communications, intelligence, and electronics.

Date: TBA

Time: TBA

Register now and more information will be sent to you via email.

Part 3 – One-On-One Meetings: MOD Section Leaders will meet one-on-one with Utah companies to provide additional instruction on finding and bidding on RFP’s for Israeli MOD.

Date: TBA

Time: TBA

Register now and more information will be sent to you via email.

Why Israel: The United States and Israel have maintained strong bilateral relations based on a number of factors, including robust domestic US support for Israel and its security; shared strategic goals in the Middle East; a mutual commitment to democratic values; and historical ties dating from US support for the creation of Israel in 1948. US foreign aid has been a major component in cementing and reinforcing these ties. US officials and many lawmakers have long considered Israel to be a vital partner in the region, and US aid packages for Israel have reflected this calculation.