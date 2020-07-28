Date and time: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 6 to 7:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Discover The Lebanon Mountain Trail

We are happy to present our next event in collaboration with the Lebanon Mountain Trail Association (LMTA).

As Lebanon battles with economic and financial instability, we decided to shed light on an ambitious and dedicated organization, which is helping to preserve Lebanon’s natural heritage, while making a difference for local communities.

The Lebanon Mountain Trail (LMT) is a long-distance hiking trail that passes through Lebanon’s high mountain villages. It extends from Andqet in the North to Marjaayoun in the South.

The LMTA is an association with the objective to develop, maintain and conserve the LMT. It seeks to protect the natural, cultural and architectural heritage and landmarks near the trail. It also focuses on enhancing economic opportunities for local communities by promoting responsible tourism.

This event is a great opportunity for the many of you who would like to visit Lebanon and are looking to discover the natural beauty of its mountains.

Find out how you can hike the different sections of the LMT and how you can help the LMTA achieve its goal of protecting the LMT and make it a world-class destination for outdoor and responsible tourism.

