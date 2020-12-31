Dishes from the Mediterranean Sea – Moroccan Menu

Sun, Jan 10, 2021, 3:30 to 5 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($69) here.

Just the thought of Morocco makes me think of hot sultry breezes, hummus made with fava beans; marinated olives; and couscous.

The Mediterranean Sea borders numerous countries. Millions of cultures enjoy its bounties. In this 3-part cooking series, we will be exploring seafood dishes from some of these countries.

In this cooking class, we are going to explore a few easy but unbelievably delicious fish recipes from Morocco. These recipes can easily be added to your weekly menu plan.

In our 90 minutes together will be making – Sizzling Shrimp, Monkfish Couscous, and Moroccan Sardines.

Make yourself a glass of Maghrebi mint tea, I am in the kitchen cooking.