Displacement in MENA and UN Humanitarian Responses

Mon, Mar 1, 2021 11:00 AM - 12:00 noon Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Discussion ft. Dr. Elizabeth Ferris and H.E. Mr. Nasser Judeh, both of the UN Secretary General’s High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement

Georgetown University’s Middle East North Africa Forum is pleased to host a discussion on “Displacement in MENA and UN Humanitarian Response” featuring Dr. Elizabeth Ferris and H.E. Mr. Nasser Judeh.

Dr. Elizabeth Ferris is a research professor at the Institute for the Study of International Migration at Georgetown University and serves on the Expert Advisory Group for the UN Secretary General’s High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement.

H.E. Mr. Nasser Judeh is a member of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and a member of the UN Secretary General’s High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement. He served previously as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan as well as Deputy Prime Minister.

Georgetown MENA Forum Co-Chair Menty Kebede will give opening remarks.

