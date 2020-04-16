Disrupting Industries: Building Digital Products of the Future

Date and time: April 20, 3 to 4 pm Israel Daylight Time

Register here.

Join us for a free webinar with Thea Myhrvold, founder and CEO of awarding winning and internationally recognized startups and brands. Thea is passionate about making knowledge and expertise accessible to all. Empowering entrepreneurs, business, schools, and social enterprises to digitally transform and scale their reach globally. Thea has spent nearly a decade in her entrepreneurial journey, and truly knows what it takes to scale and execute from a simple idea to a global business. Being both Arabic and Norwegian, her international experiences and perspective have shaped how she aims to scale global impact. From coding one of the first game based apps for high school students with IB Smart, to launching a global marketplace for learning with TeachMenow, and now scaling a global B2B technology that digitally transforms the future of work and knowledge exchange with GetBEE, she has a proven track record of delivery, impact and results. Securing partnerships with global brands like Microsoft to governments with the Dubai Future Foundation and One Million Arab Coders. Thea has been recognized with numerous awards including being an Expo2020 Global Innovator, The Cartier Womans Awards, INC. Arabia’s Top Female Startups, Mercedes Benz Brand Ambassador as well a top 10 Linkedin Power Profile. She is a thought leader and global speaker on topics regarding edtech, startups, innovation, women in leadership, education and technology. She is regularly quoted in international media in both print and broadcast outlets around the world and has been featured in Forbes, Bloomberg, Skynews, The Financial Times, The BBC, Gulf News, to name a few. An advocate for women and diversity in tech and how technology is and can be used as a force for good and social impact.