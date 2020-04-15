Date and time: April 28, 2020, from 4 to 5:15 pm Eastern Daylight Time

Register here.

Does democracy foster economic growth? Do human rights protections advance counterterrorism objectives? Does great power competition hurt or empower the continent? Does the U.S. even need a foreign policy for sub-Saharan Africa? Since the 1990s, there generally has been consensus about U.S. priorities and policies toward the region. While continuity has its merits, it also acts as a brake on creativity, innovation, and new thinking about U.S. interests in sub-Saharan Africa. The Center for Strategic and International Studies Africa Debate Series offers an opportunity to question and refine policy objectives to meet a changing political landscape.

Experts will face off to identify the advantages and disadvantages of human rights protections in sub-Saharan Africa and to open a dialogue on a new framework for US foreign policy toward the region.

Join the CSIS Africa Program online for our third debate on April 28, 2020, from 4 to 5:15 pm Eastern Daylight Time. CSIS will pose the question, “Do human rights protections advance counter-terrorism objectives?”

Additional speaker information will be added as we get closer to the event date. Save the date, register, and subscribe to the CSIS Africa Program distribution list to receive updates on the Debate Series.

This event is made possible through the generous support of Open Society Foundations.