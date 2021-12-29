Doha College EYFS and Primary Open Day
Starts on Wed, 19 Jan 2022 15:00 Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)
Register here.
Location: Doha College, Al Wajba Campus, Al Niser Street, Street 451, Ar-Rayyan, Al Rayyan Municipality, Qatar
Join us for an onsite Open Day at Doha College to find out more about our Primary school. Applications open for September 2022.
The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.
We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.
Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line
Please support us with your generous contributions:
About this event
As one of the world’s leading British international schools, we enjoy an outstanding reputation for academic achievement. Our state-of‑the‑art campus and facilities reflect our ongoing commitment to excellence in academics, sport, music, drama, art and our wide range of extra‑curricular activities.
Join us for an onsite Open Day event at Doha College to view our excellent facilities and a chance to speak to our pastoral and academic teams. Find out if Doha College is the right choice for your child.