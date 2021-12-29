Doha College EYFS and Primary Open Day

Starts on Wed, 19 Jan 2022 15:00 Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Location: Doha College, Al Wajba Campus, Al Niser Street, Street 451, Ar-Rayyan, Al Rayyan Municipality, Qatar

Join us for an onsite Open Day at Doha College to find out more about our Primary school. Applications open for September 2022.

About this event

As one of the world’s leading British international schools, we enjoy an outstanding reputation for academic achievement. Our state-of‑the‑art campus and facilities reflect our ongoing commitment to excellence in academics, sport, music, drama, art and our wide range of extra‑curricular activities.

Join us for an onsite Open Day event at Doha College to view our excellent facilities and a chance to speak to our pastoral and academic teams. Find out if Doha College is the right choice for your child.